Patron’s Trophy: ZTBL take crucial lead

ISLAMABAD: ZTBL took crucial 35-run first innings lead in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II semifinal against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the Diamond Ground Wednesday.

Saad Nasim (70) and Hamza Nadeem (53) added some useful runs early Wednesday morning to take ZTBL first innings total to 218 before bowlers hit back to bowl out SBP team for 183. SBP were going well reaching 154 for 5 when wickets started falling one after another. Only Sahabzada Farhan (55) and opener Rizwab Hussain (52) batted well for bankers. Mohammad Ali (4-72) and Hamza (3-50) helped ZTBL take vital lead in rain- marred match.

ZTBL extended their lead to 78 as they reached 43 for 3 when stumps were drawn for the penultimate day.Scores: ZTBL 1st innings 218 in 60.1 overs (Saad Nasim 70, Hamza Nadeem 53, Usman Ashraf 29, Umaid Asif 3-60, Nazar Hussain 4-21, Taj Wali 2-56) and 2nd innings 43-3 in 11 overs (Saad Ullah Ghauri 27, Taj Wali 2-0). SBP 1st innings 183 all out in 37.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 55, Rizwan Hussain 52, Mukhtar Ahmed 30, M Ali 4-72, Hamza Nadeem 3-50).

Second semifinal: In the second semifinal Ghani Glass earned 17-run first innings lead in the second semifinal on the second day at the Pindi Stadium.

Scores: Ghani Glass 241 all out in 80.1 overs (M Zaheer 81, Tayyab Tahir 50, Husban Javed 5-69, Rashid Hanif 2-58, Babar Rehman 2-64) and 2nd innings 3-0 in 1 over. KPT 1st innings 224 all out in 63.1 overs (Nadeem Javed 115*, Muhammad Umar 6-85, Saif-ur-Rehman 3-63).