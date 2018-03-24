Sibling behind murder of five family members

PESHAWAR: Brother was involved in the murder of a government employee, Yahya Khan, and four other members of his family in Lala Killay in the limits of Chamkani Police Station the other day, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Javed Iqbal told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that police had worked out the murder case of five people, including two minors and as many women, inside their house in Lala Killay a couple of days back.

The official said the police had found that brother of the victim, Junaid, who has returned from Turkey, was the main accused. He said the accused stayed at the house of a relative, Amir, in Hazarkhwani before he murdered the five people, including Yahya, his wife Kainat, their sons Sohaib, 5, Zohaib, 18-months and his sister-in-law Esha, 17.

The SSP Operations said Junaid and Amir had been arrested and the pistol used in the crime recovered.

Reports said a brother of the accused and victim was killed by unidentified people in the past while their mother and a sister had gone missing.