Nine killed in Gujar Khan accident

ISLAMABAD: Nine people were killed and 29 others injured in a road accident near Gujar Khan Monday. The accident occurred when a truck tried to overtake and collided with a bus, private news channel reported. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while 14 critically injured passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.
