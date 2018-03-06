Tue March 06, 2018
National

March 6, 2018

Nine killed in Gujar Khan accident

ISLAMABAD: Nine people were killed and 29 others injured in a road accident near Gujar Khan Monday. The accident occurred when a truck tried to overtake and collided with a bus, private news channel reported. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while 14 critically injured passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.

