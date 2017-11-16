Singapore exports set for sharp rise

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Singapore´s exports in October are expected to more than recoup a surprise decline in the month before thanks to strong demand for the affluent city-state´s tech products, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.
The median forecast of a survey of 11 economists was for non-oil domestic exports to have risen 10.0 percent year-on-year last month. Such a result would more than offset September´s unexpected 1.1 percent contraction after 5 straight months of gains as electronics shipments fell for first time in almost a year.
"The September figures looked a bit out of whack. It´s a bit strange compared to industrial production which was doing relatively well," said Nomura economist, Brian Tan. Singapore´s industrial production in September beat expectations and grew for the fourteenth consecutive month thanks to continued growth in electronics, prompting analysts to view the September downturn as a "one-off".
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports were seen up 5.1 percent, the poll found. Singapore and other trade-dependent Asian economies enjoyed a strong tailwind from improved global demand, particularly for electronics products and components such as semiconductors.
SINGAPORE: Singapore´s exports in October are expected to more than recoup a surprise decline in the month before thanks to strong demand for the affluent city-state´s tech products, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.
The median forecast of a survey of 11 economists was for non-oil domestic exports to have risen 10.0 percent year-on-year last month. Such a result would more than offset September´s unexpected 1.1 percent contraction after 5 straight months of gains as electronics shipments fell for first time in almost a year.
"The September figures looked a bit out of whack. It´s a bit strange compared to industrial production which was doing relatively well," said Nomura economist, Brian Tan. Singapore´s industrial production in September beat expectations and grew for the fourteenth consecutive month thanks to continued growth in electronics, prompting analysts to view the September downturn as a "one-off".
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports were seen up 5.1 percent, the poll found. Singapore and other trade-dependent Asian economies enjoyed a strong tailwind from improved global demand, particularly for electronics products and components such as semiconductors.
Comments