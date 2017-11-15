Tourism in Sindh

It is a fact that Pakistan has a number of tourist spots. However, the tourism industry of the country is in decline because of lack of proper planning. The condition of existing tourist spots is deteriorating and calls for immediate action of the concerned department. There are not a lot of recreational places in Sindh, but it has a few most visited places, of which Gorakh Hill Station is quite popular among people. It is 5,000ft above sea level. It is the province’s only known place where it snows. This is why it’s called, the Murree of Sindh. Every year, thousands of people visit the place and enjoy its beauty. The number of visitors can be increased, if the Sindh government starts development work in the area.

The area reeks of gross negligence of the government. The concerned department hardly spends anything on maintenance of the area. The road to the hill station is broken and needs repair work. Many commuters have complained about getting involved in major and minor accidents. Visitors are even deprived of basic facilities, including safe drinking water, bathrooms and family rooms. A hill station that is visited by a large number of people should be properly kept. The Sindh government should work to promote tourism in the province.

Aaesha Latif (Dadu)