‘Chehlum’ observed amid tight security in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The faithful observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala with religious fervour amid tight security arrangements on Friday.

The local administration had blocked procession routes with barricades, barbed wires and big containers to avoid any untoward incident. Army, Rangers and police officials were present around the procession routes to control situation.

No untoward incident was reported during the ‘majalis’ and mourning processions of ‘chehlum’ in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the occasion. The local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on Chehlum while control rooms were set up at the offices of the commissioner, DCO, CPO and DIG (Operations) to monitor the security situation.

The law enforcement agencies made foolproof security arrangements by deploying thousands of policemen and installed walkthrough gates outside central Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and Imambargah Qadeemi here.

All roads and streets leading to the place of congregation were properly sealed off. No untoward incident was reported from any part of city till filing of this report.

All traditional routes of processions were blocked for all kinds of private and public transport at Trunk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, College Road and Jamia Masjid Road. But, Benazir Bhutto Road also called Murree Road was opened for all kinds of traffic. Committee Chowk was blocked from upper side but traffic was going from underpass.

On the occasion, speakers appealed to their audience to imbibe the sprit behind the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain to uphold the truth and righteousness for the glorification of Islam. They also appealed to them to unite and maintain interfaith and intersect harmony to foil the evil designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces who were hell-bent on destabilising the country.

The police cleared the routes of processions in various city areas with the help of bomb disposal squads for the safety of mourners. Police and intelligence agencies strictly monitored the people staying at hotels and guesthouses in the city as well.

The mourning processions of ‘chehlum’ appeared from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Over 50 ‘sabeels’ of milk and ‘sherbet’ were set up along traditional routes. The law enforcement agencies frisked the mourners before they entered ‘majalis’ and joined processions on ‘Chehlum’ day. The Rescue 1122 had made arrangements to deal with any emergency, besides providing medical treatment to those injured during ‘zanjeer zani’ and ‘matam’.

The ‘chehlum’ processions gathered at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool from where they went to Imambargah Qadeemi. Before start of processions, the religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala.

Political parties and non-governmental organisations had also set up camps to provide assistance to the mourners. The ‘azadars’ made arrangements to distribute ‘langar’ among the participants on the occasion. Hundreds of ‘azadars’ observed ‘zanjeer zani’ at Sarafa Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Bara Bazaar and Bhabra Bazaar.

People belonging to other schools of thought also participated in the mourning processions to express solidarity with the mourners. All kinds of business activities were also closed down at traditional routes of these mourning processions.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Talat Gondal and city police officer (CPO) Israr Abbasi were continuously visiting city areas to monitor law and order situation.