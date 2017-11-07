Ishtiaq Baig leaves for the Netherlands

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig, Founding President Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, has left for Netherlands to attend the Wish Leaders Conference in Vianen. The three days annual conference will be attended by Make-A-Wish foundation 45 affiliate countries.

During the conference, Ishtiaq Baig will meet the President & CEO Make-A-Wish foundation int’l Jon Stettner and will brief him about the progress of MAW Pakistan.

Make-A-Wish Pakistan is an important affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int’l and granted thousands of wishes of ailing children since its inception.