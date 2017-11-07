ITU achieves highest rating

LAHORE

National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) established by Higher Education Commission (HEC), which looks after the matter regarding the accreditation of institutions and their departments, has rated Information Technology University (ITU) Punjab as “W”, the highest rating.

Dr Umar Saif the founding Vice Chancellor of ITU has congratulated the faculty, students, parents and the university administration on achieving the highest rating and hoped that the joint efforts of all stakeholders would add value to the institution to make it the best in the region and the world. The rating has been given for ITU’s BS-Computer Science Programme for the 2013-2017, 2014-2018 and 2015-2019 batches.

NCEAC periodically evaluates, scrutinises and monitors the standards followed in different universities, degree awarding institutions and their affiliated colleges offering computing degree programmes.

ITU is first of its kind institution in Pakistan to nurture an environment of high-tech research and entrepreneurship with its state-of-the art facilities, world class faculty, its in-house start-up incubator and well-established government and industry linkages.

Dr Umar Saif is implementing unique teaching methodology and cross-disciplinary research that is grounded in real-world problem solving to educate the next generation of innovative and entrepreneurial engineers.