Westminster School holds annual sports day

Islamabad

Westminster International School held its annual sports day at Pakistan sports Complex. Chaudhry Daniyal, director of Westminster International School and son of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir graced the occasion as chief guest.

Parents and school kids attended the event in large numbers. A big number of players participated in the event. Parents and people attended the event liked the activity a lot. The event covered athletics, gymnastics and karate display. Excellent sportsmanship and athletic abilities were the hallmark of Westminster students.

Later on, Chaudhary Daniyal speaking on the occasion said, "We all need to play a supportive role in society to promote sports in youth for a progressive Pakistan. Sports are as important as studies as healthy mind always be in healthy bodies. I appreciate all players, coaching teams and parents of players who really helped us to arrange such wonderful event. We at Westminster International School will arrange such events in future too. In the end, I pay thanks to all who attend this event in such large numbers, Daniyal stated. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the players who won their matches in gymnastics, athletics and Karate.