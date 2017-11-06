PML-N govt led country on road to progress: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government has led the country on the road to development as the priority of the party has always been public service and country’s prosperity.

The chief minister said the PML-N has always practiced positive and democratic interest-based politics. The current financial development has also been acknowledged by international organisations and if the policies continued, then Pakistan will soon emerge as a huge economic power in the region.

He said they will approach people on the basis of their performance in the 2018 elections and will succeed InshaAllah. He hoped that the politics of hard work, honesty, loyalty and public service will bring victory in the 2018 elections. He was talking to a party delegation after his return from London. Furthermore, the chief minister said every time the PML-N comes into power, the new era of development and prosperity begins as our party has served the people selflessly and will continue to do so. The PML-N is still the most popular party in the country, he added.

He said the people have rejected the negative politics of these selfish elements as they are wise enough to figure out vested interests of those involved in the politics of lie and impeachment. He anticipated that people will bring these elements halting the voyage of progress for their own interests, to their logical conclusion in the upcoming elections.

The chief minister asserted that with the sincere efforts of the PML-N government, country has set forward on the road of development. Earlier, the chief minister arrived in Lahore from London early Sunday. He visited Kulsoom Nawaz in London and also met Nawaz Sharif. Overseas Pakistanis and delegations of PML-N in London also called on the chief minister.