Sat November 04, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Three arrested for fraud with aspiring Hajis

LAHORE: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA, Lahore, arrested three persons who had allegedly fraudulently obtained Rs8 million from 25 Haj aspirants.  According to AHTC Lahore Deputy Director Ch Muhammad Ahmed, the accused identified as Mian Nisar Aslam, Ghulam Mustafa and Muzammil, were running an illegal office in the name of Karwan-e-Aisha Siddiqua, Al-Rafeh Mall, Jaura Pull, Lahore. He said when the complainants approached FIA they closed their office and disappeared after collecting heavy amounts. He said that they were arrested following secrete information. A case has been registered against them.

