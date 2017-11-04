Three arrested for fraud with aspiring Hajis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of FIA, Lahore, arrested three persons who had allegedly fraudulently obtained Rs8 million from 25 Haj aspirants. According to AHTC Lahore Deputy Director Ch Muhammad Ahmed, the accused identified as Mian Nisar Aslam, Ghulam Mustafa and Muzammil, were running an illegal office in the name of Karwan-e-Aisha Siddiqua, Al-Rafeh Mall, Jaura Pull, Lahore. He said when the complainants approached FIA they closed their office and disappeared after collecting heavy amounts. He said that they were arrested following secrete information. A case has been registered against them.
