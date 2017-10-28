Furious Conte lambasts reports of Chelsea unrest

LONDON: Antonio Conte described reports of unrest at Chelsea that cast doubt over his future at the reigning Premier League champions as “bullshit” on Friday.

The furious Italian denies his reign has been undermined by players texting his former assistant Steve Holland to complain of his training methods and rejected a story that he will not see out the remaining 20 months of his contract.

Speculation has linked the board with a move for Carlo Ancelotti to replace Conte, but Chelsea’s indignant boss has accused his critics of showing a “lack of respect”.“Around us there (is) a lot of bullshit. This is true. If I look at the past, I see it happened the same with the other managers. A lot of bullshit” Conte said.

“They try to create problems between me, the club and the players. If someone is happy to continue to write this, I answer very well in the past. I am answering very well about these different issues.

“This is a lack of respect. I can accept it being written that the club is ready to sack me and can accept the story with the players.“I can accept this but to put another person in this way I think this is incorrect and it is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me ‘I’m sorry but this is not true. If you want me to do an interview I am ready’.”