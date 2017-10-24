Nepra okays reduction in power tariff by Rs2.19 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Nepra has approved a summary on power reduction by Rs2.19 per unit under monthly Fuel Adjustment Surcharge (FAS). According to media reports, the tariff has been scaled down under FAS head for the month of September. This reduction would afford relief to consumers of Rs25 billion. However, this will not be applicable to K-Electric and consumers using electricity up to 300 units per month. On the other hand, the Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested Nepra for reduction of power tariff by 60 paisa per unit that was rejected.