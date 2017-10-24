Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

O
ONLINE
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nepra okays reduction in power tariff by Rs2.19 per unit

Nepra okays reduction in power tariff by Rs2.19 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Nepra has approved a summary on power reduction by Rs2.19 per unit under monthly Fuel Adjustment Surcharge (FAS). According to media reports, the tariff has been scaled down under FAS head for the month of September. This reduction would afford relief to consumers of Rs25 billion. However, this will not be applicable to K-Electric and consumers using electricity up to 300 units per month. On the other hand, the Central Power Purchasing Agency had requested Nepra for reduction of power tariff by 60 paisa per unit that was rejected.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement