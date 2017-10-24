Tue October 24, 2017
Sports

October 24, 2017

Women’s Asian Challenge: Hong Kong beat Pakistan 3-0

KARACHI: Pakistan were beaten by Hong Kong by 3-0 in their first match of the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Monday.

Hong Kong, ranked 38th, were two goals ahead at the half time against the 68th ranked Pakistan.Both the goals came off penalty corners. The third goal came through open play in the 42nd minute.

The scorers were Tiffany Chan, I Ka Lo, and Yi Man Chan. On Sunday afternoon, in the event’s opening match, Hong Kong notched up a comfortable 8-0 win against the hosts Brunei. Pakistan play their second match against Brunei on Tuesday (today).

