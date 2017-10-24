Pakistan Trade Fair from Oct 26

KARACHI: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone continues to go global with its upcoming participation at this year’s Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF), one of the biggest consumers and trade fair happening at the Karachi Expo Centre from October 26 to 29, 2017, a statement said on Monday.

Expected to gather over 120,000 visitors and 16,000 exhibitors from 20 different countries, RAKEZ will capitalise on the event’s large-scale attendance to tap into expanding players in the field of construction, automobile, chemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others, it added.