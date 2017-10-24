Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Trade Fair from Oct 26

Pakistan Trade Fair from Oct 26

KARACHI: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone continues to go global with its upcoming participation at this year’s Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF), one of the biggest consumers and trade fair happening at the Karachi Expo Centre from October 26 to 29, 2017, a statement said on Monday.

Expected to gather over 120,000 visitors and 16,000 exhibitors from 20 different countries, RAKEZ will capitalise on the event’s large-scale attendance to tap into expanding players in the field of construction, automobile, chemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement