40,000 litres of Iranian diesel seized

Police seized 40,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel in the Mochko area in the city on Friday night.

According to Arif Aziz, Superintendent of Police, Kemari Division, Mochko police acted on information provided to them about a smuggling bid. The authorities then set out to check all vehicles arriving via the Mochko check post. During the checking, they stopped a tanker bearing registration number TLZ-829 and on search found 40,000 litres of oil. The driver, Atiq-ur-Rehman, was arrested and customs authorities were asked to look into the matter for further action.