Efforts urged to secure rights for home-based workers

PESHAWAR: The International Home-based Workers Day was observed in the provincial metropolis on Friday with the renewed pledge to work for the protection of domestic employees.

Speaking at a press conference, Qaumi Watan Party Member of Provincial Assembly Meraj Humayun Khan said the lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had drafted a bill to help the home-based workers get their due rights. She said the bill would soon be tabled in the assembly.

The Centre of Excellence for Rural Development (CERD) had arranged a press conference to mark the day (October 20). Saifur Rahman Durrani of CERD was also present on the occasion. Meraj Humayun said that once the bill became a law, the home-based workers would be provided basic rights and protection. She said the wages of domestic workers would also be increased, which has already been recommended in the bill. The legislator said the plight of home-based workers was very pathetic and said at least 10 million people in the country were engaged in menial jobs.