Sat October 21, 2017
October 21, 2017

Cams Dhoraji beat BS Clifton in Inter-Cams T20

KARACHI: Ahmed Sarfraz took 3-13 to guide Cams Dhoraji to a victory against BS Clifton in the Inter-Cams T20 tournament here on Friday.BS Clifton could only score 69 runs in the 20 overs. Mohammad Anas (20) was the top scorer for them. In reply, Cams Dhoraji cruised to the target in 7.1 overs after losing just three wickets.

