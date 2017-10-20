QAU teachers association demand VC exit, action against troublemakers

Islamabad :While denouncing the prolonged forced suspension of academic and administrative activities on campus by a group of students, the Quaid-i-Azam University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) on Thursday demanded the resignation of the vice-chancellor over administrative failures and immediate crackdown on troublemakers.

ASA secretary Dr Jamil Aslam told reporters here at the National Press Club that since October 4, the QAU had been held hostage by a handful of students, who demanded the restoration of colleagues expelled over campus violence and resolution of other demands.

“The QAU administration and faculty and Higher Education Commission have all stood prepared to accept these demands except the one about the expelled students’ restoration but since the strike was centred around restoration, the protesters haven’t conceded,” he said.

Dr Jamil said the faculty reached consensus that Dr Javed Ashraf was unfit to be the VC in light of the current circumstances and therefore, he should resign without delay.

“We, the faculty, are deeply concerned about the incompetence of the vice chancellor in securing adequate funding and development projects. He imposed on QAU a policy of austerity with brutal cuts to essential expenditure and increasing student fees. While claiming success in reducing the deficit, through such measures, it is not clear, even today, how much the deficit has actually been reduced,” he said.

The ASA leader also said the VC had failed to understand the statutory and administrative framework established by the University Act and that he had little aptitude and strategic sense of how to govern.

“In Dr Javed Ashraf’s time at the QAU, not only had no administrative reform taken place but by sending the registrar, additional registrar, controller of examination and treasurer on forced leave, he undermined what little administrative structure was already in place. Further, he failed to manage relations with the syndicate and the HEC. The HEC conducted an audit of administrative decisions taken by the VC in October-January 2016-2017, but it seems the government has not taken any action on it,” he said.

Dr Jamil said the VC’s handling of the recent students’ protests has further reinforced the faculty’s point about his incompetency and the need for his resignation.

He also said the role of ICT administration, police and QAU Administration needed to be investigated concerning the students’ protest.

“Why has ICT Administration acted slowly? Did ICT administration receive a formal request from QAU administration to end the protests? Why did the VC not follow the standard procedure – for example, closing the hostels and isolating the protesters – in such situations, but instead kept issuing daily notices about the opening or closing of the university?”

The ASA leader said unless the normal operation of the QAU was restored, it was likely that the semester would have to be cancelled, while new admissions would be delayed, causing great harm to the academic careers of all QAU students, as well as negatively impact the university’s research output.

He said the faculty appealed to the government especially the president and education minister to immediately seek the VC’s resignation, while the district administration or security forces should be called to restore order at the QAU.

Dr Jamil also demanded the syndicate and University Discipline Committee take strict action against the students involved in the current violence and harassment and hold inquiry into the possible involvement of external agents or ex-students in the campus closure.