Govt urged to implement Mental Health Act

PESHAWAR: The participants of a seminar on Wednesday urged the government to implement the Mental Health Act to provide protection to the patients suffering from mental ailments.

The seminar was organised by the Psychiatry Department of the Khyber Teaching Hospital. Chairman of the department, Prof Dr Mohammad Sultan, Dr Aitzaz and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was among the worst affected areas of the world with regard to mental diseases. They said 20 percent people in the world were suffering from depression, while the percentage of such patients in Pakistan was greater. The speakers said the rate of such patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was much higher as well.