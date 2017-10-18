International Day of Girl celebrated

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan in collaboration with Plan International Pakistan (PIP) celebrated International Day of the Girl through a symbolic takeover of Telenor CEO position by Marriam Naeem, a statement said on Tuesday.

Marriam is a talented young student studying physiotherapy at the Foundation University. She has been associated with Plan International Pakistan for the last two years as a girl advocate where she volunteers her time for cancer children and families at a local hospital in Rawalpindi and Lahore, it added. Deeply committed, she has led multiple awareness sessions and fund raising campaigns, the statement said.