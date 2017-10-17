Cuban food festival

Islamabad :To celebrate the rich diversity of the Cuban culture, the Hashoo Group - Hospitality Division is hosting a Cuban Food Festival in collaboration with the Embassy of Cuba, says a press release.

The festival will be held in Islamabad Marriott Hotel between October 19 to 21, Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore October 24 and 25 and Karachi Marriott Hotel between October 28 and 29.

Sponsored by the Turkish Airlines, the first-of-its kind festival will kick off on Saturday (October 21), at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, attracting food enthusiasts from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Reflective of the vibrant Cuban culture, the food festival will offer a slice of Cuban cuisine that combines traditional flavours with a unique flair.Guest Chef Gioelkis Sosa Hernandez from Cuba and the Executive Chef of the IMH Chef Thomas, along with their teams, will offer mothering-watering delights from the exquisite cuisine and extend warm hospitality from Havana to the Pool Terrace of the hotel.

During the festival, only the finest and freshest ingredients will be used to create an exotic menu that combines healthy eating with tasty flavours, bringing native ingredients to serve the most authentic dishes to all lovers of the unique Cuban cuisine.

The mouth-watering delicacies to be served at the festival will include chicken fricassee, breaded shrimp, crevettes, enchilada lobster, steak in casserole to name a few.Adding to the ambiance, a Cuban performance troupe will enthral guests with the rhythms of Havana.

A visit to such a festival is incomplete without garnering knowledge about the world-famous Cuban cigars. For this reason, guests will have an opportunity to learn about the Cuban cigar at a special cigar-rolling ceremony.