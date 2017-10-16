KU awards 40 degrees in various disciplines

The University of Karachi (KU) has awarded 19 MPhil, 17 PhD, three MS and one MD degrees in various disciplines.

As per a notification issued a day earlier by the registrar of the University of Karachi, the varsity’s Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) had approved the decision in a meeting held recently under the chairmanship of KU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Barkat Ali in Sindhi, Abida Begum in Political Science, Ahmed Raza ul Mustafa in Economics, Asif Naveed in Usool-Ud-Din, Dr Syed Saud Hasan (MBBS) in Pharmacology, Anum Gul in Molecular Medicine, Sobia Naz Shaukat in Microbiology, Zobi Fatima in European Studies, Iffat Azeem in Chemistry HEJ, Beenish Mirza in Biochemistry, Itrat Fatima in Chemistry, Shaista Zeb in Botany, Abdul Razzaq Shahzad Sialvi in Women Studies, Kashif Rizwan in Computer Science, Syed Naseem Hussain Shah in Physics, Samra Sarfraz Khan in General History and Shazia Naz in Pharmaceutics.

The MPhil degrees were awarded to Rida Maria Qazi in Molecular Medicine; Khair Bux, Marium Ishtiaq, Wardah Mazhar, Muhammad Khurram Tufail, Mahwish Siddiqui, Urooj Gul, Nizakat Ali, Syed Arif Khalid, Majid Khan, Fiza Arshad and Rabia Sadiq in Chemistry HEJ; Humaira Quratulain in Clinical Psychology, Huda Kanwal in Marine Biology, Abdul Hafeez in Pharmaceutics, Tahira Naz Anwer in Microbiology, and Sehar Saba and Muhammad Kashif in Applied Economics.

The Master of Surgery (MS) degrees were awarded to Dr Abid Shafi and Dr Ranjeet Kumar in Orthopaedics, and Dr Muhammad Qaiser Aziz Khan in Cardiac Surgery. The Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree was awarded to Dr Mustaghfir Alam in Nephrology.