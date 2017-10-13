‘Secret deed’ can determine London flats ownership: NAB

Islamabad :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) believes that the content of a secret deed between the Sharif family and Al-Towfeek Investment Fund in a London court in 1999 is key to determine ownership of the Park Lane Flats.

Both parties reached an agreement through which an issue of loan default by the Hudabiya Paper Mills was settled down. But plaintiff (Al-Towfeek Investment Fund) and defendants (Sharif family) struck a deal to keep this deed secret which was endorsed by the court accordingly.

“[Disclosure of this deed can solve the mystery]. The deed is sealed and not available for public scrutiny in the United Kingdom and the accused persons during proceedings before [Panama] the JIT did not give their consent for disclosure of the said deed.

By executing this settlement deed the accused cleared the liability of Al-Towfeek Investment Fund and their prosperities were released from the said charging order by way of draft consent order available at page 189-90, Volume-IV of JIT report,” revealed the NAB Interim Investigation Report clubbed with references filed against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons — Hussain Nawaz & Hassan Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Cap (R) Mohammad Safdar.

“The whole proceeding before the London Court is a clear reflector of the fact that Al-Thani family had no concern whatsoever with the said apartments as they would have been arrayed as party to the proceedings or after creation of changing/charging order over subject property, they themselves had joined the proceedings before the London Court had that been the case,” revealed a 20-page report prepared by Investigation Officer Mohammad Imran, also exclusively made available with this correspondent. It is the only additional document that the NAB submitted to the trial court in this case where the IO has counted 24 aspects of this case in light of Panama JIT report.