Wed October 11, 2017
National

October 11, 2017

Minister to inaugurate upgraded Awam Express

LAHORE: Minister Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate Awam Express after its up-gradation at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Wednesday (today). Over 100 million rupees have been incurred upon at the up-gradation of the Awam Express. The minister has also ordered up-gradation of Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Akbar Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express.

