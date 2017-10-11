Minister to inaugurate upgraded Awam Express

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Minister Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate Awam Express after its up-gradation at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Wednesday (today). Over 100 million rupees have been incurred upon at the up-gradation of the Awam Express. The minister has also ordered up-gradation of Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail Express, Akbar Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express.
