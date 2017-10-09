Rupp, Dibaba win first major marathons at Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois: Galen Rupp became the first American man in 15 years to win the Chicago Marathon on Sunday while Ethiopia’s Tirunesh Dibaba, a three-time Olympic champion, captured the women’s crown.

It was only the fourth career start at the 26.2-mile (42.16km) distance for Rupp, who was second in April’s Boston Marathon and third in last year’s Rio Olympics, and just the third marathon for Dibaba, a former world and Olympic 5,000 and 10,000m champion.

Rupp surged ahead for good with three miles remaining to win in 2hrs 9mins 20secs with Kenyan runner-up Abel Kirui, the defending champion, 28 seconds back and Bernard Kipyego, also of Kenya, third in 2:10:23.

Only one rival remained with Dibaba past the halfway mark as this year’s London Marathon runner-up cruised to victory in 2:18:31, defeating Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei by 1:51 with American Jordan Hasay third in 2:20:57.

Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto, world record holder from his 2014 Berlin Marathon triumph in 2:02:57 and the 2013 Chicago champion, led at the halfway mark in 1:05:49 but began limping soon after and by 25km was off the pace for good.

The lead pack slowly dwindled over the next 10km, leaving only Rupp, Kirui and Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma after 22 miles.Rupp made his charge with three miles remaining and no one had a response.Dibaba vowed to challenge the women’s course record of 2:17:18 set by British world record holder Paula Radcliffe in 2002 and was on that pace in the early going.Dibaba led after 5km in 16:08, 19 seconds under Radcliffe’s course record pace, and had trimmed the field in the lead pack to only five.

Florence Kiplagat’s 10km time of 32:28 was also 19 seconds faster than Radcliffe’s record split but by 15km it was Hasay, third this year in Boston, leading in 49:02, three seconds under record pace.

Dibaba led at the halfway mark at 1:08:48, well off Radcliffe’s record pace, but made another charge that left only Kosgei on her heels. The Kenyan fell back with 10km remaining, leaving Dibaba alone to the end.