School time

Pakistan’s ranking in the international gradation list of social indicators is quite low. It is a known fact that no nation can progress without educating its people. Quality higher education is even more important. In this regard, India appears to be marching ahead of us. On the other hand, in some areas of Pakistan, the literacy rate has declined significantly.

That three sectors of our federal capital – G-13, G-14 and G-15 – are without a single government school is alarming. The population of these sectors is around thirty thousand. This vacuum is being filled by private schools which are opened in small residential houses. There are no play grounds in these so-called educational institutions. The class rooms are congested and unhealthy. Residents of these sectors think that our federal government is not at all interested in improving the eduction sector of the capital.

Javed Hafiz

Islamabad

*****

Thousands of students in Kohat are studying in different private schools which do not have basic facilities including, but not limited to, play grounds and laboratories. The sad state of education institutions is because of the negligence of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) of Kohat. It is the responsibility of the board to keep proper checks on an education institution’s environment, fee structure, infrastructure and other facilities before granting registrations to new schools. Last year, 73 private schools were registered in Kohat. All of these schools lack basic facilities.

It seems that in our country, only money matters. The rich and influential can get things done easily and without the fear of the law. These private institutions are offering education in an environment which is not suitable for students. Schools without play grounds and laboratories do not deserved to be called an education institution. The government must send special teams to all institutions to find out where these institutions lack. Enough time should be given to all institutions so that they can introduce all required facilities.

Abdul Hadi Paracha

Kohat