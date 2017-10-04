Model Town case adjourned

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Model Town incident case by October 10. The court has adjourned the hearing after presence of 122 accused in the court. On February 2, 2017, an anti-terrorism court judge Muhammad Azam had summoned then IG Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, DIG operations, former DCO Lahore and 124 others to face trial in a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek alleging said persons for the murder of 14 PAT workers on June 17, 2014. The judge directed the accused persons to appear in person. The court had summoned 124 persons. However, 122 accused persons appeared before the court except Rana Abdul Jabbar, former DIG Operations, and DSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi. On March 3, 2016, Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Minhajul Quran had filed a private complaint in the court seeking trial of PM Nawaz Sharif, CM Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Asif and others accusing them responsible for the murder of innocent PAT workers on June 17.

