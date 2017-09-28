Teachers reject merger of Peshawar Public School

PESHAWAR: The teachers of Peshawar Public School and College Wednesday rejected the merger of the boys and girls sections of the institution and urged the government to immediately withdraw the decision.

The teaching staff of the boys section of the institution staged a protest demonstration against the board of governors’ decision. The protesting teachers were holding banners and posters in support of their demands.

Senior teachers, speaking on the occasion, said that due to the undue interference of the education minister and special secretary education in the school affairs and decisions of the board of governors, the institution was at the brink of collapse.

They said the government had appointed a retired colonel hailing from Nowshera, the home district of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, as principal of the school and alleged that the principal committed corruption in the school fund.

The teachers alleged that a huge sum of Rs80 million was spent only in the name of the beautification of the school. Severe irregularities were also done in appointments and postings in the school by the former principal, who recently completed his term, they added.

They said the corrupt practices of the former principal had caused huge financial losses to the school, which brought it on the verge of bankruptcy.

The teachers feared that the authorities in the Education Department were now planning to appoint another retired official belonging to Nowshera as their principal. This would, they feared, deteriorate the condition of the school.

They said the recent decision of the board of governors of the school to merge the boys and girls sections needed to be reviewed. The teachers warned of staging a sit-in outside Imran Khan’s residence in Banigala if the provincial government failed to address their concerns.