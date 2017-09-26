NBP set Guinnes World Record by installing world’s highest ATM at Khunjerab Pass

Karachi: The National Bank of Pakistan, (NBP) recently set a new “Guinness World Record” by installing the world’s highest ATM (automated teller machine) at the Pak-China border, Khunjerab Pass.

The ATM has been installed at a height of 16,007 feet above sea level, making it world’s highest-altitude ATM anywhere in the world. The award is in recognition with the bank’s efforts in bringing superior technology, products and services to their customers in all areas of Pakistan, including the northern, rural and suburb sectors.

This is the second time NBP has been awarded a position in Guinness World Record, the first time was in July 2009 for planting over 532,887 mangrove saplings in a day at Keti Bander.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Saeed Ahmad, President, NBP, said: “We are very proud to have won this well recognised international title for installing the world’s highest altitude ATM. At NBP, we strive to make everyday life easier for our customers by listening to them, keeping their best interests in mind, and making every consumer interaction with businesses an exceptional experience.

NBP believes in serving the nation across distances where no other bank can reach. This title reaffirms the strength and uniqueness of the technologies that have made NBP as the undisputed leader in ATMs around the country. With that, I would like to thank my team for their commitment in making our vision a reality and NBP as one of the foremost provider of financial banking services in the country.”***