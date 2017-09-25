Tomato sells at Rs260/kg

LAHORE :The tomato price has reached five times high, crossing Rs 200 per kg against last year September price of Rs 42 per kg only. The official price of the commodity was Rs 120 per kg, but it went up to Rs 160, taking a sudden jump of Rs 40. But even then, this official price is not implemented anywhere in the city.

Lahore Market Committee Secretary Shahzad Cheema talking to The News said the highest increase in tomatoes price took place on Saturday auction of Rs 39 per kg due to demand and supply gap. Usually, such sudden jump is controlled, but in tomatoes case it was unavoidable, he said, admitting the price is higher than official rates in the market. “This is negligence on the part of price magistrates. We issue the price list, and it is the responsibility of deputy commissioner to implement the official price of commodities, he said, adding he would take up the issue with Lahore DC to ensure the implementation of price list.

On the complaints against overcharging of other vegetables and fruits in weekly makeshift markets, Cheema said: “Market committee officials are present in these bazaars. They issue price cards to the vendors and enforce the official rates. TMO concerned are responsible to check overcharging. The market committee officials did not have mandate to control overcharging.”

The TMO officials were absent from these weekly makeshift markets of the city. Overcharging continued in Shadman Bazaar, the only model weekly makeshift market. The TMO officials did not bother to visit the bazaar. The shoppers are at the mercy of vendors.

The prices of majority of fruits and vegetables were high while unavailability of items was observed on account of wrong pricing fixation issue. The market committee officials alleged that prices of number of vegetables were wrongly fixed which caused unavailability of items. Vendors refused to sell such vegetables in the makeshift markets.

Potatoes new price was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sugar free fixed at Rs 27 to 29 per kg, and stored at Rs 17 to 19 per kg and stored sold at Rs 35 per kg as the market committee officials issued this rate to stored variety. Onion price was reduced by Rs 2 per kg fixed high at Rs 51 to 53 per kg, missing in makeshift markets after midday while in open markets it was sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg.

The price of tomatoes increased by Rs 60 per kg and reached Rs 156 to 160 per kg, but the commodity was not sold in makeshift markets as vendors claimed the purchase price of the item was Rs 200 per kg. In open market it was sold at Rs 200 to 260 per kg.

Garlic China was stable at Rs 126 to 130 per kg, and garlic local fixed at Rs 110 to 114 per kg, while all variety was sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed to Rs 145 to 150 per kg, Singaporean at Rs 97 to 100, and Thai at Rs 91 to 94 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of brinjal was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, not sold due to wring price fixation issue.

Cucumber local was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, and cucumber Farm gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, both was sold Rs 70 per kg.

Bitter gourd was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 78 to 80 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets on wrong price issue.

Spinach was stable at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon local was fixed at Rs 97 to 100 per kg, lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, while it was sold at Rs

60 per kg and local was not available. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg. Ladyfinger price was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Pumpkin was increased by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Luffa was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs 5 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Arum was fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg with an increase of Rs 3 per kg, also missing in makeshift markets on wrong price issue. Green chilli was fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 150 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Beans were at Rs 60 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 58 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 130 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen B-grade was sold at Rs 60 per dozen. Peach A-grad was fixed at Rs 136 to 140 per kg, B-grade at Rs 73 to 75 per kg, mixed was sold at Rs 130 per kg.

Grapes Sundarkhani was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, Grapes gola at Rs 97 to 100 per kg, and Grapes black Rs 136 to 140 per kg, grapes tofi at Rs 126 to 130 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs 135 per kg, low quality was sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Peer local was fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Hami melon (Garma) was fixed at Rs 60 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Sweet Lime was fixed at Rs 88 to 90 per dozen, not sold in makeshift markets on wrong pricing issue. Persimmon was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs 75 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 per dozen. Grape Fruit was fixed at Rs 10 per piece, sold at Rs 10 to 15 per piece.