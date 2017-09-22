Birthday boy Gayle faces injury scare

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle had to spend part of his 38th birthday in a Nottingham hospital after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the second One-day International against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The big-hitting Jamaica left-handed opener suffered the injury while warming up and was ruled out before the toss, with Kyle Hope taking his place.Gayle only recently arrived in Britain for the limited-overs leg of the tour, having missed West Indies’ 2-1 Test series loss to England.

On the field, only 2.2 overs were possible before rain stopped play at a gloomy Trent Bridge on Thursday.Jonny Bairstow, fresh from his 100 not out — a maiden ODI century — on Tuesday, was nine not out, with Alex Hales 10 not out on his Nottinghamshire home ground.