Google honours Noor Jehan with doodle

Islamabad :The popular Google search engine on Thursday honoured legendary Pakistani singer Madam Noor Jehan by dedicating a doodle on its homepage on 91st birthday

The doodle featured her in a purple attire, with a choker and the memorable flower on the side of her hair. The doodle has great resemblance to Madam Noor Jehan's 'Dildar Sadqay Lakh Waar Sadqay' performance on the state-run television channel.

Born Allah Rakhi Wasai on September 21, 1925, she was known as the Malika-e-Taranum (Queen of Melody) across the world. Her voice and unique style of singing captured the hearts of millions across South Asia.

Best known for her voice, Madam Noor Jehan was also an accomplished actress. Noor Jehan also helped co-direct Chan Wey in 1951. Her contribution to the art and history of Pakistan will never be forgotten.

The government of Pakistan also awarded her a ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’, and ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’. Madam Noor Jehan recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan, including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi.