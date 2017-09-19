AIOU announces scholarship on 75% marks

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it provides special scholarship to its enrolled students on securing 75 per cent and above marks in their latest results.

This scheme is aimed at promoting competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones. The interested students could download application form the link given in the university’s website and send it to the Director students’ advisory services at the main campus, through the regional offices.

The last date for the admission for all programmes announced early for autumn semester, 2017 is September 28 without late fee. According to the Director Admissions, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui wants to make sure that talented students should not be deprived of the educational facility.

In all there are nine scholarship schemes being offered by the university. These are: Earn to learn scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women, Fee Instalment Scheme and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Rs170 million has been allocated in

the annual budget for accommodating the deserving students. The students who fall in the prescribed categories have been advised to contact the nearest Regional Campus of the University for the assistance to avail the opportunity.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU is also providing free education to disabled students, prisoners and drop-out girls, as a special case as per its policy of taking care of marginalised segments of the society.