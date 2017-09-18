Mon September 18, 2017
September 18, 2017

Silent cries

Silent cries

The plight of the transgender community has been highlighted at every forum. Every other day, we can see one or two members of the community on the TV talking about the miserable conditions they are living in. However, it is unfortunate that the government hasn’t done anything to alleviate their sufferings. These people are also the part of our society, but they are robbed of their basic rights.

They do not have multiple sources to earn money. The only income that they earn is through begging. They go from door to door and earn a small amount. The prevailing situation will persist unless immediate action is taken to give relief to these people.

Sheikh Ali Zain (Karachi)

