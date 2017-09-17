Social worker injured, guard killed in attack

KOHAT: A social worker Yousaf Khan Shinwari sustained bullet-injuries and his security guard was killed in an attack in Jangalkhel area on Saturday, police sources said.

The sources said that the gunmen riding bikes fired at Yousaf Khan in Chashmajaat area when he was on way to the district courts in Kohat in connection with a case.

As a result, his security guard was killed on the spot while Yousaf Khan Shinwari sustained injuries in the attack.

The body and injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The police lodged the case and collected pieces of evidence from the crime scene and started investigation.

Yousaf Khan is a social worker and also the brother of another social worker Badshah Khan alias Gamo.