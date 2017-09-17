DRCs settle 7,179 disputes in one year

PESHAWAR: The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have successfully settled 7,179 cases during the last one year and referred 1,465 to other relevant forums for legal action.

Officials said that a total of 10,386 cases were received from all over the province during one year of which 7,179 disputes were amicably resolved and 1,465 were referred to other relevant forums for legal action. And as many as 1,742 cases are under process.

The DRCs in Peshawar remained on top with resolving 1,308 cases, followed by 1,133 in Swabi.

The DRCs in Mardan settled 561 disputes, Nowshera 235, Charsadda 251, Kohat 778, Karak 301, Hangu 659, Lakki Marwat 224, Tank 16, Swat 261, Buner 150, Upper Dir 73, Lower Dir 148, Chitral 421, Shangla 40, Torghar 18, Kohistan 3, Abbottabad 107, Mansehra 127, Battagram 24, Bannu 199 and DI Khan DRCs settled 142 cases.

There are two DRCs set up in Peshawar, four each in Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Nowshera and three in Charsadda. The rest of districts of the province have one DRC each.

“The response to the DRCs in the provincial capital is amazing. People are now coming in large numbers to these forums to settle their disputes. We have also set up a third DRC in Tatara that is to speed up work soon,” SSP (Operations) Peshawar Sajjad Khan told The News.