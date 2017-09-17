Aziz Mian’s son enthrals ‘qawwali’ aficionados

Islamabad

Imitating his father’s striking style, Imran Aziz enthralled the audience at the Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Friday while performing devotional Sufi musical night organised to pay tribute to noted ‘qawwal’ Aziz Mian.

Aziz Mian was famous the world over for his unique style of ‘qawwali’. Born in 1942 in Delhi, he migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and began learning the art of ‘qawwali’ at the age of 10. The open air theatre of Lok Virsa was jam-packed with audience comprising both women and men.

Imran Aziz performed with great zeal, much like his father, and thus, compelling listeners to applaud him lavishly. There were so many rounds of 'wah, wahs' after every verse.

His voice carved to the point where his range was greater than the keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas. And compositions with full of emotions that music lovers easily linked to and enjoyed. Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome remarks said the basic aim of the event was to pay tribute to ‘qawwali’ master Aziz Mian and at the same time to provide awareness to youngsters about the country’s culture and traditions.

She said Aziz Mian ‘qawwal’ would be remembered forever for record singing of qawwali and the Lok Virsa would arrange more such events to pay tribute to senior artists of the country. “Most of our younger generation are ignorant about the ‘sufikalaam’ and this is the best way to educate them about it,” she added.

Imran Aziz got the audience delighted when classic ‘qawwalis’ like 'Mein Sharabi' and 'Teri Surat Nigahon Mein Phirti Rahe' along with others were instant hits. Imran Aziz’s music breathed fresh life into the traditional music at the same time enhancing qawwali’s dynamic and utmost spirit.

“I feel like I am listening to the late Aziz Mian. Imran has successfully adopted his father’s unique style, especially his way of singing,’’ said audience member Maham, adding that nevertheless, his father was a maestro in his own league and will always be remembered. Imran Aziz also performed compositions dedicated to Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin and Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin.

Raheel Iqbal in the audience had Imran Aziz Mian for the first time live and fell in love with his performance.

“He is so engaging and his music makes so much sense,” Raheel said, admiring the perfect synchronization among the musicians.

Imran Aziz obliged the audience by singing some requests such as 'Teri Soorat', 'Chaap Tilak' and 'Shahbaz Qalander' getting them to clap.