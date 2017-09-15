Fri September 15, 2017
Business

September 15, 2017

Hydropower projects inaugurated

KARACHI: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is implementing hydropower and renewable energy (HRE) projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the government of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW), a statement said on Thursday.

The hilly village of Sar Kalay in union council Pandair falling in Chagharzi / Buner is home to around 60 households, the village’s total population is 895. Thanks to PPAF and KfW, the village has now electricity from 36kw hydropower project completed under the PPAF’s HRE project, it added.

