Kane says quality signings can fire Spurs title bid

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says the club are ready for another Premier League title push after some quality late additions to the squad.

Tottenham’s quiet summer in the transfer market was held against them by some but with Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente arriving late, Kane feels they are back in the hunt.

“People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this,” Kane said after scoring twice at Goodison Park on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names. We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad. —