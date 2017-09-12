Adjudicators became petitioners: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, criticising the role of the judiciary in the Panama Papers case, on Monday said those adjudicating the matter had become petitioners against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

“My mother [Begum Kulsoom] challenged the dictator at a time when all the people were hiding in their homes,” Maryam remarked in an apparent jibe at Chaudhry Nisar. Addressing a workers convention at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Maryam said the PML-N believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and law of the land which was the reason why the judgment had been implemented. However, the overwhelming majority of the people showed that they did not accept the injustice meted out to Nawaz.

The convention was held as part of the campaign for the upcoming NA-120 by-election. Maryam said being the former prime minister’s wife was not the only identity of Begum Kulsoom. Begum Kulsoom had a history of active and significant contribution to the party, to the national politics and to democracy in the country as she stood up for the party and the sanctity of democracy at a time when the popularly-elected prime minister was ousted, she added.

"The time of the court’s decision is behind us. It is the time for the decision of the people’s court,” she said while talking about the NA-120 by-poll. “Everyone will hear the lion roar on September 17,” she said, adding that the people’s decision would have to be accepted.

Maryam also appreciated the party workers for their discipline, saying it was often difficult to conduct a political party's event in an organised manner “but today I can see discipline”.

She asked the participants whether removing a prime minister, who got into power through millions of votes, on the basis of Iqama was a right decision. Maryam also addressed a rally in the constituency, where she had slammed political opponents for hatching conspiracies and said the future of conspirators and political pawns was dark. “You are not capable of removing Nawaz Sharif," she said, adding, “"You are nothing but a defeated pawn."

She also reiterated that Nawaz was the leader who worked towards ending power and gas loadshedding, building motorways, improving infrastructure and implementing projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.