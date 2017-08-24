HK fined for not playing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Hong Kong tennis has been relegated to Group III and fined heavily for failing to show up for the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group II semi-finals against Pakistan, which was scheduled from April 7-9 at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

In a landmark decision, the ITF Internal Adjudication Panel (IAP) has decided to teach Hong Kong Tennis Federation a harsh lesson for throwing away the tie that is meant to bring the tennis fraternity together.

Although Pakistan had hosted Iran without any problem, Hong Kong refused to come to Pakistan for the tie.

The ITF IAP on Wednesday issued its decision in the case against Hong Kong, China, for breach of the 2017 Davis Cup Regulations by withdrawing from its Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania Zone Group II tie.

The venue had been approved by the Davis Cup Committee and an independent tribunal had determined that the tie should go ahead. The Panel said: “Hong Kong, China, is relegated one level, from Asia/Oceania Zone Group II to Zone Group III, for the 2018 Davis Cup competition. HKTA is fined $5,000; and HKTA will pay the total expenses of $10,971 incurred by the ITF and Pakistan tennis federation up until the date when notice of the withdrawal was received by the ITF; HKTA has up to 21 days to appeal the decision to an Independent Tribunal.”

The Panel members are appointed by the ITF Board of Directors. It is empowered to hear breaches of ITF regulations, including the Davis Cup Regulations. PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan during his recent meetings with the ITF pleaded Pakistan’s case, saying that playing in Pakistan was as safe as in any other country.