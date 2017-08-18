Rs110m embezzlement case against banks’ staff filed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC) on Thursday filed a reference against former managing director of Dubai Islamic Bank and other private banks staff members in Ehtesab Court for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of Rs110 million in Elementary Education Foundation funds.

An official of the KPEC said a reference of Rs 110 million was filed in the Ehtesab court against the accused persons. They included former MD of Dubai Islamic Bank, Cantt Branch Peshawar, Haji Ahmad Khan, and former customer public relations officer, erstwhile branch manager of Samba Bank Peshawar Cantt, Silk Bank manager and operation manager of Khyber Bazaar Branch and one private account operator.

The commission in its official communique claimed it had launched investigation into the investment fund of Elementary Education Foundation.

The commission said it found with proofs the embezzlement of Rs110 million in the funds by the private banks officers and employees. It said that investigation officer Muhammad Tariq probed and investigated the case through the assistance of special prosecutor Syed Frooq Shah.