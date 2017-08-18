Rs2.97 bn Shangla budget approved

SHANGLA: The district council on Thursday approved Rs2.97 billion development budget for the fiscal year 2017-18.The budget was approved by majority. Heads of the line government departments attended the budget session of the council.

District Nazim Niaz Ahmad Khan had presented a total of Rs3.1 billion development and non-development budget. The council completed the debate and approved the annual development expenditures.

District Nazim Niaz Ahmad Khan said that a total of Rs1.730 billion have been earmarked for salaries of the government employees in the budget. He said Rs237 million in the budget have been allocated for carrying out development work, Rs47.490 million for education, Rs23.745 million for health, Rs57.275 million for agriculture, sports, youth and women welfare, Rs30 million for roads and bridges construction and Rs80 million for other sectors.Debate on the non-development budget was started and expected to be approved in next two days.