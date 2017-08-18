Rupee firm

Print Story
The rupee held steady against the dollar on Thursday due to prevalent dull trading activity, dealers said. The rupee gained single paisa to close at 105.39 to the dollar as compared to Wednesday's closing of 105.40. Forex dealers said the rupee / dollar party remained stable due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.
