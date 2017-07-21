Govt likely to regularise 510 HED employees

LAHORE: The Punjab government is likely to regularise services of 510 contract employees of Commerce stream of Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, it is learnt.

These employees including teaching and non-teaching staff (BS-16 & above) were transferred to HED Punjab from Tevta in 2012. Their services were protected in relaxation of Punjab Public Service Commission rules under Contract Appointment Policy 2004.

The contract employees who were recruited (by Tevta) along with these contract employees (now transferred to HED) who are still working in Tevta were regularised in 2016 without involving the procedure of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Sources said a high powered committee formed by Punjab government had recommended regularisation of HED’s 510 employees of Commerce stream in June this year.

They added recently a summary was moved to the CM in this regard but the decision was still awaited. This has now raised concerns among the Commerce stream employees of HED as their contracts would expire on July 31, 2017.

When contacted, Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said the summary regarding regularisation of the Commerce stream employees was moved to the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary.

He added the government was well aware of the issue and was seriously working in this regard. To a question, the minister said in case of expiry of the contract before the final approval for regularisation of services their contracts would be renewed till regularisation of their services.