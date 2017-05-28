Benefits of watermelon

ISLAMABAD

Watermelons are one of the best fruits of summer. Not only are they very beneficial for your health they are satisfying - nothing like a cool, juicy, red watermelon slice or glass of its juice tastes as good! On top of all these plus points, they are affordable by the general public as they are available in plenty and can be seen being sold on hand carts; by roadsides and open spaces or wherever the seller decides to set up shop and stack his truckload of the fruit!

Besides its wonderful taste and enticing colour, watermelons are good for our health as recent research on high-lycopene foods has found that the watermelon has moved up to the front of the line. Lycopene is especially important for our cardiovascular health, according to health specialists and an increasing number of scientists now believe that lycopene is important for bone health as well, so that’s a double whammy of an incentive to partake o its juicy goodness!

Reports say if you are used to thinking about the juicy red flesh at the centre of a watermelon as its only nutrient-rich area, it is time to change your thinking. Food scientists compared the nutrient content of flesh from different parts of a watermelon and what they discovered is that impressive concentrations of nutrients are found in all parts.

The exact distribution of these was dependent on the variety of watermelon but there was no area in any of the watermelon varieties that came out lacking. So juice it or have a slice; make the rind into a preserve and eat the flesh of the seeds which contain nutrients such as vitamin B, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, as well as a good source of healthy fats and protein.

Recent studies have confirmed the nutritional importance of allowing a watermelon to fully ripen. As it moves from white-pink to pink to red, the beta-carotene content of a watermelon steadily increases and antioxidants also increase consistently during ripening to fully red flesh.

The bottom line: eating a fully ripe watermelon can really pay off in terms of nutrient benefits.

And here is an interesting tit bit of information. In Japan, square watermelons were invented during the 1980s by a farmer. They were intended to fit more compactly in fridges and be able to be cut more easily, without rolling.

The fruit is grown in boxes and assume the shape of the container.

They tend to appeal to wealthy or fashionable consumers because they cost anywhere from two to three times a normal watermelon. Whether this can be done on a large scale it is difficult to tell but at least home

owners who grow their own fruit and vegetables can give it a try, or they can try

other shapes which

farmers elsewhere are creating.

And here is another tip. You can cool your small watermelon then cut a hole in it large enough to put in a hand blender. Blend for a few seconds and enjoy the juice with a straw!