NEW DELHI: Voicing concern at the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir Valley, former Indian Minister Yashwant Sinha Saturday asked the Indian government to begin the process of dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir by involving all the stakeholders.

We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir Valley. The loss of lives in the recent incidents was unnecessary and avoidable, said Sinha and members of the Concerned Citizens Group.

The issue of Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue and demands a political solution, they said in a statement.

The present bloodshed must come to an end and dialogue alone will achieve this, it added.

Sinha in December 2016 led the Concerned Citizens Group, a team of eminent members Wajahat Habibullah, Sushobha Barve, Bharat Bhushan and retired air marshal Kapil Kak, to Kashmir and held dialogue with the stakeholders.

They also released a report with recommendations for restoring peace in the valley. The visit was aimed at finding ways to restore peace in Kashmir which was witnessing widespread unrest after martyrdom of Burhan Wani in July 2016.

