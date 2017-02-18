Two killed as truck hits motorcycle-rickshaw

LAHORE

Two men were killed and another suffered injuries when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle-rickshaw in the Kahna Kacha area on Friday.

Three men, aged between 20 and 25 years, were on their way in a motorcycle rickshaw when a rashly-driven truck hit the rickshaw near Kahna Kacha Sabzimandi, as a result, two died on the spot.

The third, identified as Sajid, son of Khalid, sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

sector commanders: Punjab Rangers director general instructed all sector commanders to remain vigilant in their respective areas of responsibility and take effective counter measures to thwart terrorists nefarious designs.

Sector Commanders conference was held at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters, Lahore on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General, Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan, attended by all sector commanders and principal staff officers. During the meeting, operations, internal security, training and administrative matters were discussed.

Punjab Rangers director general expressed his satisfaction over state of training and operational preparedness, and directed all commanders to follow focused approach to further build upon the existing framework in meeting the upcoming challenges under evolving environment.

He appreciated operational preparedness of Rangers troops deployed along Working Boundary and reiterated the readiness to give befitting response to any ceasefire violation from across the border.

Dilating upon the prevailing terrorism incidents, he instructed all commanders to remain vigilant in respective areas of responsibility and take effective counter measures.

To thwart terrorist nefarious designs and contribute to ensuring peace, Rangers deployment in threatened areas was also deliberated upon.

Director General reiterated the resolve and commitment of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) to remain steadfast in facing the multiple challenges confronting the national peace and security in cohesion with other law enforcement agencies.

Ceremony: A condolence reference/Quran Khwani for the departed soul of Shaheed Captain (r) DIG Ahmed Mobin was held at Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) office on Friday.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, adviser to CM Talha Barki, MPAs Azad Tabasum and Tariq Subhani, ex-MPAs Ali Noor Niazi, Haji Nawaz, OPC DG Javed Iqbal Bukhari and others attended the ceremony. The late Ahmed Mobin had served in OPC as additional director general (Police Matters). OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti paid homage to the services of Shaheed Ahmed Mobin and said that he worked very hard to establish a new organisation, OPC.

accidents: At least 640 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, from all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Four people were killed and 510 critically injured in the accidents. The injured were shifted to different hospitals. However, some 211 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by the emergency medical teams.

0



0







Two killed as truck hits motorcycle-rickshaw was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187046-Two-killed-as-truck-hits-motorcycle-rickshaw/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two killed as truck hits motorcycle-rickshaw" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187046-Two-killed-as-truck-hits-motorcycle-rickshaw.