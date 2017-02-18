Attackers took advantage of lax security, admits former CM

Qaim Ali Shah says Sindh govt doing all it can to protect people but dealing with an enemy who remains hidden is not easy; Sindh announces three days of mourning

Speaking about the Sehwan Sharif blast, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah said on Friday that terrorists took advantage of the lax security arrangements at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Speaking to reporters at the Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre adjacent to the Civil Hospital Karachi where he inquired after the health of the people injured in the attack, the former chief minister said the country was fighting a war against terrorism and the Sindh government did whatever it could to protect the lives and property of the province’s people.

“But it’s difficult to tackle the enemy who been carrying out attacks while remaining hidden,” he added.

He said the provincial government had managed to improve the law and order situation in Karachi and was keeping an eye on the recent incidents of violence that were occurring again.

Shah said police and Rangers had rendered numerous sacrifices for restoring peace and eliminating terrorism and the services of army are also praiseworthy.

The former chief minister said the entire nation should remain calm and the citizens and security forces would jointly defeat terrorists.

It was informed on the occasion that 21 people who were injured in the Sehwan Sharif blast were later shifted to different hospitals of Karachi. Of them, six were admitted to the trauma centre at the Civil Hospital.

Provincial health minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro and commerce and industries minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan visited the trauma centre and inquired about the health of injured people there.

Talking to reporters, the two ministers said the provincial government would not allow terrorists to achieve their nefarious designs.

Three days of mourning

In the wake of the blast at the shrine, the provincial government has announced three days mourning - from Friday to Sunday - throughout the province.

The provincial government condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. The national flag will fly at half mast for three days at all public buildings.

Governor visits PNS Shifa

Governor Muhammad Zubair visited the PNS Shifa to inquire after the health of the people injured in the blast.

The governor assured them that the best hospitals in the city had been chosen for their treatment.

Some of the patients there said the blast occurred at the shrine when a dhamal was in under way and it caused a stampede in its courtyard.

The governor said Sindh had always remained the land of Sufi saints, who promoted the message of love and peace.

He said the entire nation stood by the law-enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism.

The governor was briefed on the occasion that eight of the people injured in the blast were admitted to the PNS Shifa, six to the Civil Hospital Karachi, six to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and one to the Jinnah Hospital.

